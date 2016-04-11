BRIEF-Alliance Healthcare Services to go private with merger agreement
* Alliance Healthcare Services enters into definitive merger agreement; transaction would result in company going private
April 11 Rona Inc
* Receipt of final court approval for arrangement with Lowe's
* Says Quebec superior court issued a final order approving previously announced statutory arrangement with Lowe's
April 11 Loews Corp, a hotel, energy and financial services conglomerate, said it would buy plastic packaging manufacturer Consolidated Container Co from Bain Capital Private Equity for about $1.2 billion.