April 12 SHL Telemedicine Ltd :

* FY revenues for year of $40.7 million (up 13.8 pct in constant currency to $45.5 million)

* FY adjusted EBITDA of $0.4 million versus $7.7 million year ago

* FY adjusted net loss of $6.1 million versus adjusted net income of $2.1 million in 2014

* 2016 will be a year of transition for SHL