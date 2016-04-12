BRIEF-Huons receives patent
* Says it received patent on April 13, for pharmaceutical formulation containing alginic acid or its pharmaceutically acceptable salts and alkali salts of carboxymethyl cellulose and preparation methods thereof
April 12 SHL Telemedicine Ltd :
* FY revenues for year of $40.7 million (up 13.8 pct in constant currency to $45.5 million)
* FY adjusted EBITDA of $0.4 million versus $7.7 million year ago
* FY adjusted net loss of $6.1 million versus adjusted net income of $2.1 million in 2014
* 2016 will be a year of transition for SHL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it received U.S. patent on April 13, for protein-Active agent conjugates and method of use