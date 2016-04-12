BRIEF-Huons receives patent
* Says it received patent on April 13, for pharmaceutical formulation containing alginic acid or its pharmaceutically acceptable salts and alkali salts of carboxymethyl cellulose and preparation methods thereof
April 12 Tigenix NV :
* Revenues for 2015 amounted to EUR 2.2 million ($2.51 million), compared to EUR 6.3 million in 2014
* Operating loss increased in 2015 to EUR 24.1 million, from EUR 12.6 million in 2014
* Expects in H2 2016 interim analysis of phase I/II trial of allocsc-01 (caremi) in acute myocardial infarct
* Expects in H2 2016 start of CX611 phase IB/IIA trial in severe sepsis
* Expects in H1 2017 final results of phase II trial of alloscs-01 (caremi) in acute myocardial infarction
* Expects 1h 2017 start of CX601 US pivotal phase III trial
* Expects in H2 2017 grant of European market authorisation to CX601 for treatment of complex perianal fistulas in Crohn's disease patients
* Loss for year 2015 amounted to EUR 35.1 million, compared to EUR 13.0 milion in 2014
* Says cash position at Dec. 31 2015 was of EUR 18.0 million
* Says it received U.S. patent on April 13, for protein-Active agent conjugates and method of use