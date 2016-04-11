BRIEF-Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp units open at $10.10 in debut, above IPO price of $10.00 per unit
* Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp units open at $10.10 in debut, above IPO price of $10.00 per unit Further company coverage:
April 11 (Reuters) -
* S&P - Government Development Bank for Puerto Rico downgraded to 'SD' (for selective default) on implementation of moratorium
* S&P - Rating action follows April 8 announcement Puerto Rico's Governor passed executive order to declare "emergency period" at island's GDB Source - bit.ly/1oRUWOp (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
LONDON, April 11 Investors who worry that the French election could see the far-right Marine Le Pen reach the second round are bracing for another risk - that the far-left Jean-Luc Melenchon could make it too, perhaps even against her.