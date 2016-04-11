BRIEF-Transcontinental Inc announces renewal of its normal course issuer bid
* Transcontinental inc. Announces the renewal of its normal course issuer bid
April 11 Taseko Mines Ltd
* An agreement to defer up to 75% of power costs for Gibraltar mine has been signed
* Deferral program will reduce gibraltar's annual spending by up to C$18 million
* Impact of cost deferral program is equivalent to a further c$0.60 per ton milled reduction
* Agreement to defer up to 75% of power costs for gibraltar mine retroactive to March 1, 2016
LONDON, April 11 Investors who worry that the French election could see the far-right Marine Le Pen reach the second round are bracing for another risk - that the far-left Jean-Luc Melenchon could make it too, perhaps even against her.