April 11 Taseko Mines Ltd

* An agreement to defer up to 75% of power costs for Gibraltar mine has been signed

* Deferral program will reduce gibraltar's annual spending by up to C$18 million

* Impact of cost deferral program is equivalent to a further c$0.60 per ton milled reduction

* Agreement to defer up to 75% of power costs for gibraltar mine retroactive to March 1, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)