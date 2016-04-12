BRIEF-Huons receives patent
* Says it received patent on April 13, for pharmaceutical formulation containing alginic acid or its pharmaceutically acceptable salts and alkali salts of carboxymethyl cellulose and preparation methods thereof
April 12 Fagron NV :
* Q1 turnover from continued operations increased by 0.9 pct to 103.6 million euro ($118.2 million)
* Q1 total turnover of 107.8 million euro versus 117.8 million euro a year ago
* Says it received U.S. patent on April 13, for protein-Active agent conjugates and method of use