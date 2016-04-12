UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 12 Whitbread Plc
* Appoints new managing director for costa
* Christopher rogers, managing director of costa and an executive director on whitbread plc board has decided to leave company
* Dominic paul has been appointed to succeed chris as new managing director for costa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.