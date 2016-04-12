BRIEF-Huons receives patent
* Says it received patent on April 13, for pharmaceutical formulation containing alginic acid or its pharmaceutically acceptable salts and alkali salts of carboxymethyl cellulose and preparation methods thereof
April 12 Hafslund ASA :
* March 2016 hydro power production 177 GWh versus 212 GWh in March 2015
* March 2016 power sales 2,010 GWh versus 1,749 GWh year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it received patent on April 13, for pharmaceutical formulation containing alginic acid or its pharmaceutically acceptable salts and alkali salts of carboxymethyl cellulose and preparation methods thereof
* Says it received U.S. patent on April 13, for protein-Active agent conjugates and method of use