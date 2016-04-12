April 12 Cemtrex Inc :

* Entered into an equity distribution agreement with Chardan Capital Markets Llc

* Company may issue and sell shares of its common stock from time to time through Chardan as company's sales agent

* If expressly authorized by company, Chardan may also sell company's common stock in privately negotiated transactions