China tells banks to come clean on misdemeanours - sources
SHANGHAI, April 13 China's banking regulator has told lenders to conduct checks on improper trading, incentives, innovation and charges, according to a document seen by Reuters.
April 12 Atlantic Leaf Properties Ltd
* FY profit before taxation 6.0 million STG versus 5.4 million STG
* Final dividend of 4 GBP pence per share for the year ended 28 february 2016
* Fy revenue of 9.1 million STG
* "Company is targeting an 8.5 GBP pence per share distribution for 2016/17"
* "Well positioned to achieve a growth in the annual distribution for 2016/17" Source text ID: (bit.ly/1S2TCjZ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
(Morning News Call - India edition will not be published on Friday, April 14, as markets are closed for Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti and Good Friday.) FACTORS TO WATCH 11:15 am: Petroleum Secretary K. D. Tripat