April 12 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :

* FY net revenues grew by 67 pct to 4.3 million Swiss francs in sales of lead product raxone for treatment of leber's hereditary optic neuropathy

* For 2015, company reported a positive net result of 5.9 million Swiss francs (2014: -8.0 million francs) influenced by a revaluation of intangible assets and inventory

* As of December 31, 2015, Santhera had cash and cash equivalents of 76.9 million francs (2014: 17.4 million francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)