BRIEF-Huons receives patent
* Says it received patent on April 13, for pharmaceutical formulation containing alginic acid or its pharmaceutically acceptable salts and alkali salts of carboxymethyl cellulose and preparation methods thereof
April 12 Santhera Pharmaceuticals Holding AG :
* FY net revenues grew by 67 pct to 4.3 million Swiss francs in sales of lead product raxone for treatment of leber's hereditary optic neuropathy
* For 2015, company reported a positive net result of 5.9 million Swiss francs (2014: -8.0 million francs) influenced by a revaluation of intangible assets and inventory
* As of December 31, 2015, Santhera had cash and cash equivalents of 76.9 million francs (2014: 17.4 million francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it received patent on April 13, for pharmaceutical formulation containing alginic acid or its pharmaceutically acceptable salts and alkali salts of carboxymethyl cellulose and preparation methods thereof
* Says it received U.S. patent on April 13, for protein-Active agent conjugates and method of use