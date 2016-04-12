PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 13
April 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 12 Norwegian oil firm DNO says:
* DNO reports payment for Tawke deliveries
* Reported receipt of $20.11 million from Kurdistan Regional Government for March crude oil deliveries to export and local markets from Tawke field
* The funds, to be shared pro-rata by DNO and partner Genel Energy, include $16.87 million toward monthly entitlement for March deliveries and $3.24 million toward recovery of outstanding receivables for past deliveries.
* Tawke deliveries for export in March averaged 74,546 barrels of oil per day (bopd), up from an average of 66,427 bopd in february.
* Export deliveries in March were impacted by extended closure of Turkish segment of export pipeline during first half of month.
* Tawke deliveries to local market in March averaged 4,446 bopd, down from 6,697 bopd a month earlier.
* For purposes of pricing and entitlement payments, March deliveries to local market were treated as deemed exports.
* During April to date, tawke deliveries for export have averaged 117,256 bopd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)
WELLINGTON, April 13 New Zealand on Thursday braced for the tail wind of a cyclone as authorities evacuated seaside areas, closed schools and warned people to reconsider their Easter holiday plans.