April 12 Norwegian oil firm DNO says:

* DNO reports payment for Tawke deliveries

* Reported receipt of $20.11 million from Kurdistan Regional Government for March crude oil deliveries to export and local markets from Tawke field

* The funds, to be shared pro-rata by DNO and partner Genel Energy, include $16.87 million toward monthly entitlement for March deliveries and $3.24 million toward recovery of outstanding receivables for past deliveries.

* Tawke deliveries for export in March averaged 74,546 barrels of oil per day (bopd), up from an average of 66,427 bopd in february.

* Export deliveries in March were impacted by extended closure of Turkish segment of export pipeline during first half of month.

* Tawke deliveries to local market in March averaged 4,446 bopd, down from 6,697 bopd a month earlier.

* For purposes of pricing and entitlement payments, March deliveries to local market were treated as deemed exports.

* During April to date, tawke deliveries for export have averaged 117,256 bopd. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche)