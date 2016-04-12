BRIEF-Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing issues 2017 1st tranche short-term financing notes worth 600 mln yuan
April 13Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co Ltd :
April 12 Say Reklamcilik Yapi Dekorasyon Proje Taahhut As :
* Unit Borsi GmbH co. KG wins contract at total 53.8 million euro ($61.37 million) plus VAT from Daimler AG
* Says production process will be for 10 years
* Says production to be for new Mercedes Benz Sprinter model Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8767 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 13 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, reported a slightly higher-than-expected fourth-quarter profit as the company added more clients in the $100 million-plus category.