April 12 Kontigo Care AB :

* To issue new shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders

* Issue is guaranteed up to the maximum amount of about 18.8 million Swedish crowns ($2.32 million) obtained through subscription and guarantee commitments

* Subscription price in issue will be 3.0 crowns per share

* Subscription period will be from May 24 To June 10

Source text: bit.ly/1oSRXVQ

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1044 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)