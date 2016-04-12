BRIEF-Huons receives patent
* Says it received patent on April 13, for pharmaceutical formulation containing alginic acid or its pharmaceutically acceptable salts and alkali salts of carboxymethyl cellulose and preparation methods thereof
April 12 Kontigo Care AB :
* To issue new shares with preferential rights for existing shareholders
* Issue is guaranteed up to the maximum amount of about 18.8 million Swedish crowns ($2.32 million) obtained through subscription and guarantee commitments
* Subscription price in issue will be 3.0 crowns per share
* Subscription period will be from May 24 To June 10
Source text: bit.ly/1oSRXVQ
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1044 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it received patent on April 13, for pharmaceutical formulation containing alginic acid or its pharmaceutically acceptable salts and alkali salts of carboxymethyl cellulose and preparation methods thereof
* Says it received U.S. patent on April 13, for protein-Active agent conjugates and method of use