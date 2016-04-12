UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 12 OEX SA :
* Jerzy Motz resigns as the company's chairman of the supervisory board
* The resignation will be effective once the resolution regarding his resignation has been passed at the company's annual general meeting of shareholders set for May 10
* NEO Investment SA, the company's main shareholder, plans to propose to OEX's supervisory board Motz's candidature for the company's CEO role Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.