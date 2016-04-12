April 12 OEX SA :

* Jerzy Motz resigns as the company's chairman of the supervisory board

* The resignation will be effective once the resolution regarding his resignation has been passed at the company's annual general meeting of shareholders set for May 10

* NEO Investment SA, the company's main shareholder, plans to propose to OEX's supervisory board Motz's candidature for the company's CEO role Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)