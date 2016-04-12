April 12 Etalon Group Ltd says:

* The number of new contracts in the first quarter increased 156 percent, year-on-year, to 2,634;

* Q1 new sales rose to 12.86 billion roubles and 135,003 square metres, up by 238 percent and 187 percent, year-on-year, respectively;

* Average price per sq.m. was 95,254 roubles vs 80,946 roubles a year ago;

* The share of mortgage contracts was 20 percent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)