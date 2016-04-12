UPDATE 4-Tesco defends Booker deal after profit beats forecasts
* Tesco shares fall 5 pct, Booker shares down 4 pct (Adds CEO comments from briefing, updates shares)
April 12 Etalon Group Ltd says:
* The number of new contracts in the first quarter increased 156 percent, year-on-year, to 2,634;
* Q1 new sales rose to 12.86 billion roubles and 135,003 square metres, up by 238 percent and 187 percent, year-on-year, respectively;
* Average price per sq.m. was 95,254 roubles vs 80,946 roubles a year ago;
* The share of mortgage contracts was 20 percent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Moscow Newsroom)
LONDON, April 12 British stockbroker Panmure Gordon, subject of a 15.5 million pound bid by a group headed by former Barclays boss Bob Diamond, said on Wednesday that its chief executive would step down when the deal completes.