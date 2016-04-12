April 12 Black Pearl SA :

* Resolves to lower nominal value of shares to 0.1 zloty per share from 2 zlotys ($0.53) per share

* After share split its capital will comprise of 170,338,00 shares instead of 8,516,900 shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7480 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)