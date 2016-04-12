China tells banks to come clean on misdemeanours - sources
SHANGHAI, April 13 China's banking regulator has told lenders to conduct checks on improper trading, incentives, innovation and charges, according to a document seen by Reuters.
April 12 Black Pearl SA :
* Resolves to lower nominal value of shares to 0.1 zloty per share from 2 zlotys ($0.53) per share
* After share split its capital will comprise of 170,338,00 shares instead of 8,516,900 shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7480 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
11:15 am: Petroleum Secretary K. D. Tripat