BRIEF-Ford says March China vehicle sales -21 pct y/y
* March China vehicle sales total 90,457 units, -21 percent y/y, versus +2 percent in Feb
April 12 Legg Mason Inc
* Shanda Group makes long term strategic investment in Legg Mason
* Legg Mason Inc says Trian Fund Management and Shanda Group entered into an agreement for Shanda to buy shares Of Legg Mason owned by Trian
* Trian is selling shares for portfolio management reasons and believes that Shanda is a good strategic partner for Legg Mason
* Shanda to purchase shares of Legg Mason par value $0.10/share owned by Trian, representing 9.9 pct interest of co's total outstanding shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
TOKYO, April 13 Japanese stocks posted fresh four-month lows on Thursday morning as the yen spiked against the dollar after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S currency was too strong, hitting automakers and tech shares hard.