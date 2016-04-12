BRIEF-Ford says March China vehicle sales -21 pct y/y
* March China vehicle sales total 90,457 units, -21 percent y/y, versus +2 percent in Feb
April 12 Outerwall Inc
* Outerwall announces cooperation agreement with Engaged Capital, LLC
* Says Engaged Capital LLC about 14.6 percent of company's outstanding shares
* Appointed Jeffrey Brown,CEO and founding member of Brown Equity Partners LLC, to its board of directors
* Has also agreed to add two new independent directors to company's board to be submitted by engaged capital
* Directors are expected to be named on or before August 1, board will consist of a maximum of nine directors at that time
* Outerwall Inc says engaged capital has agreed to vote all of its shares in favor of outerwall's nominees at 2016 annual meeting of stockholders
* With Brown's appointment, Outerwall board has been expanded to eight directors
* Says Engaged Capital has agreed to customary standstill provisions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
TOKYO, April 13 Japanese stocks posted fresh four-month lows on Thursday morning as the yen spiked against the dollar after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S currency was too strong, hitting automakers and tech shares hard.