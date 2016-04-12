BRIEF-Ford says March China vehicle sales -21 pct y/y
* March China vehicle sales total 90,457 units, -21 percent y/y, versus +2 percent in Feb
April 12 Alphabet Inc
* Alphabet inc. Announces 79 pct participation in exchange offers and consent solicitations and extends early consent benefits to remaining bondholders
* Alphabet inc says allowing additional time for investors to participate on same terms as 79 pct of bondholders who have already agreed to exchange
* Alphabet inc says early consent deadline to receive early participation premium extended to April 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
TOKYO, April 13 Japanese stocks posted fresh four-month lows on Thursday morning as the yen spiked against the dollar after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S currency was too strong, hitting automakers and tech shares hard.