April 12 Alphabet Inc

* Alphabet inc. Announces 79 pct participation in exchange offers and consent solicitations and extends early consent benefits to remaining bondholders

* Alphabet inc says allowing additional time for investors to participate on same terms as 79 pct of bondholders who have already agreed to exchange

* Alphabet inc says early consent deadline to receive early participation premium extended to April 25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )