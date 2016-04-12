BRIEF-Ford says March China vehicle sales -21 pct y/y
* March China vehicle sales total 90,457 units, -21 percent y/y, versus +2 percent in Feb
April 12 Resi Shareholders Group
* Resi shareholders group says issues response to Altisource residential preliminary proxy statement
* Resi shareholders group says over past few months attempted to constructively engage with board and management of Altisource
* Believe Altisource board in need of independent directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
TOKYO, April 13 Japanese stocks posted fresh four-month lows on Thursday morning as the yen spiked against the dollar after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S currency was too strong, hitting automakers and tech shares hard.