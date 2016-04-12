UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 12 KWS Saat SE :
* Decides to completely focus on hybrid potato breeding and sale of conventional seed potato business
* Sells conventional seed potato business to Stet Holland B.V. The completion of the acquisition is expected by mid-2016
* transaction is expected to be completed by mid-2016 Source text - bit.ly/1oTDFUX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.