April 12 KWS Saat SE :

* Decides to completely focus on hybrid potato breeding and sale of conventional seed potato business

* Sells conventional seed potato business to Stet Holland B.V. The completion of the acquisition is expected by mid-2016

* transaction is expected to be completed by mid-2016 Source text - bit.ly/1oTDFUX Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)