BRIEF-Ford says March China vehicle sales -21 pct y/y
* March China vehicle sales total 90,457 units, -21 percent y/y, versus +2 percent in Feb
April 12 Paypal Holdings Inc
* Says beginning with Q1 of 2016 will reclassify certain operating expenses in its combined and consolidated statement of income
* Says move to better align external financial reporting with internal financial reporting
* Says classification changes relate primarily to real estate and information technology operating expenses
* Says changes have no impact on co's previously reported combined and consolidated net income for prior periods
TOKYO, April 13 Japanese stocks posted fresh four-month lows on Thursday morning as the yen spiked against the dollar after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S currency was too strong, hitting automakers and tech shares hard.