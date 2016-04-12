BRIEF-Ford says March China vehicle sales -21 pct y/y
* March China vehicle sales total 90,457 units, -21 percent y/y, versus +2 percent in Feb
April 12 Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Receives patent term adjustment extending the term of its U.S. patent
* Says adjustement increases patent term from 20 years to 21 years and 6 months, extending term through March 2, 2028
TOKYO, April 13 Japanese stocks posted fresh four-month lows on Thursday morning as the yen spiked against the dollar after U.S. President Donald Trump said the U.S currency was too strong, hitting automakers and tech shares hard.