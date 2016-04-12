April 12 Linkage Assurance Plc

* Says inability to file 2015 annual financial statement by march 31, 2016

* Expected filing date is not certain as at April 12

* Says required computation of the current fair value of the unquoted shares cannot be undertaken by co

* Late filing as delay in approval of AFS of private co where co holds unquoted shares for over 75 percent of investment portfolio