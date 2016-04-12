Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 12 West International Publ AB :
* Spreading issue oversubscribed with subscriptions for about 28 million Swedish crowns ($3.5 million)
* Through share issue it gains about 12.7 million crowns after issue costs
* Subscription price set at 3.65 crowns per share, corresponding to discount of 8 percent to volume weighted average price from March 29 - April 8 Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0665 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order