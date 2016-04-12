BRIEF-Ixia shareholders approve acquisition by Keysight Technologies
* Ixia shareholders approve acquisition by Keysight Technologies
April 12 Libin Sun Says Owns 4.4 Pct Stake In Integrated Device Technology, Including 3.6 Mln Shares Of Co's Common Stock Subject To American
* Libin Sun and affiliates propose to buyout Integrated Device Technology for $32.00 per share in cash - sec filing
* Draft merger agreement contemplates "go shop" provision to allow board to solicit competing proposals
* Libin sun and affiliates include liang xu, haiping zhou, zhibin lin, junping chen, libin yang, and nauman a. Aly
* Intend to finance the transaction with a combination of debt and equity capital
* Libin sun and affiliates say they are aware that numerous parties have expressed acquisition interest for integrated device technology inc
* DAK Capital announces acquisition of common shares of Blackline Safety Corp