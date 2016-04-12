April 12 Silverarrow Capital Advisors Llp

* "believe that price per share agreed by rofin board does not reflect fair value of company"

* "would endorse a competing offer that is within valuation range supported by our analysis"

* Arrived at a range of implied equity values for rofin's common stock of between $34.25 and $41.75 per share Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)