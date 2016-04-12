April 12 Photomedex Inc :

* Notice declares that company reserves right to terminate agreements and collect a termination fee from DSKX of $3.0 million

* Says it issued a notice to DS Healthcare Group - SEC filing

* Says notices states DS Healthcare is in material breach of various representations, warranties, covenants set forth in agreements Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)