April 12 (Reuters) -

* Medivation Inc rebuffed recent takeover approach from French drugmaker Sanofi - Bloomberg, citing sources

* Sanofi working with advisers on potential offer for Medivation and hasn't ruled out making a hostile bid Source text : (bloom.bg/20zuyXw) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)