BRIEF-Infosys Ltd gross client additions 71 in March-qtr
* March quarter annualized standalone employee attrition at 13.5 percent versus 12.6 percent year ago
April 12 H&F and the Duffy Family :
* Announce their intention to sell approximately 23.5 million ordinary shares in Hostelworld
* Placing shares represent approximately 24.6 pct of company's issued share capital
* Placing shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuild
* Numis Securities Limited is acting as sole global co-ordinator and bookrunner in connection with placing
* Recommended a final dividend of INR 14.75 per equity share for the financial year ended March 31, 2017