April 12 H&F and the Duffy Family :

* Announce their intention to sell approximately 23.5 million ordinary shares in Hostelworld

* Placing shares represent approximately 24.6 pct of company's issued share capital

* Placing shares are being offered by way of an accelerated bookbuild

* Numis Securities Limited is acting as sole global co-ordinator and bookrunner in connection with placing