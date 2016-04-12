BRIEF-Huons receives patent
* Says it received patent on April 13, for pharmaceutical formulation containing alginic acid or its pharmaceutically acceptable salts and alkali salts of carboxymethyl cellulose and preparation methods thereof
April 12 Eurofins-Cerep SA :
* FY revenue 22.5 million euros ($25.62 million) versus 18.5 million euros year ago
* FY operating profit 1.0 million euros versus loss of 1.7 million euros year ago
* FY net profit 1.8 million euros versus loss of 0.5 million euros year ago
* At December 31, 2015, cash of the company amounted to 2.38 million euros against 2.75 million euros at 31 December 2014 Source text: bit.ly/1Vk1PpE Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8783 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it received patent on April 13, for pharmaceutical formulation containing alginic acid or its pharmaceutically acceptable salts and alkali salts of carboxymethyl cellulose and preparation methods thereof
* Says it received U.S. patent on April 13, for protein-Active agent conjugates and method of use