April 12 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc :
* Valeant pharmaceuticals receives notice of default from
bondholders due to delayed 10-k filing
* On schedule to file its 10-k on or before april 29, 2016
* Says company has until june 11, 2016 to cure default by
filing 10-k
* Notice of default does not result in acceleration of any
of company's indebtedness
* Received a notice of default from holders of its 5.5%
notes due 2023 as a result of delay in company filing its form
10-k
* Says "company is on schedule to file its 10-k on or before
april 29, 2016"
