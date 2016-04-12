BRIEF-Huons receives patent
* Says it received patent on April 13, for pharmaceutical formulation containing alginic acid or its pharmaceutically acceptable salts and alkali salts of carboxymethyl cellulose and preparation methods thereof
April 12 Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd :
* Biondvax pharmaceuticals says its board resolved to approve payment and increase it by an additional amount related to placing the bond for CEO Ron Babecoff
* Bond in connection with previously reported investigation by israeli securities authority, related to certain co's shareholders' alleged use of inside information
* Says it received U.S. patent on April 13, for protein-Active agent conjugates and method of use