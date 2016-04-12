April 12 Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd :

* Biondvax pharmaceuticals says its board resolved to approve payment and increase it by an additional amount related to placing the bond for CEO Ron Babecoff

* Bond in connection with previously reported investigation by israeli securities authority, related to certain co's shareholders' alleged use of inside information Source text: 1.usa.gov/1VmUaYk