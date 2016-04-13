BRIEF-Singulex announces $50 mln senior secured debt facility with perceptive advisors
* Singulex announces $50 million senior secured debt facility with perceptive advisors
April 13 Alk Abello A/S :
* License application for investigational house dust mite SLIT-tablet accepted for review by fda
* Announcement does not change Alk's outlook for financial year 2016.

* Oncobiologics - will use proceeds from sale of additional notes, warrants for working capital purposes, to support ongoing development work