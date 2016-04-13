UPDATE 2-Recruiter Hays says larger manufacturers hiring again in the UK
* Sees more hiring in UK manufacturing from multinational firms
April 13 De La Rue Plc
* Full year underlying operating profit is now anticipated to be around £62m which is above previous expectations.
* Higher level of operating profit has been driven mainly by strong operational outperformance on certain contracts within our currency business
* Taking into account above outperformance in second half of 2015/16 board's expectations for 2016/17 remain unchanged. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)
April 13 British recruitment company Hays forecast full-year profit at the top end of market expectations on Thursday after reporting record third-quarter net fees as international hiring offset weakness in the UK market following the Brexit vote.