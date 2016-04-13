April 13 De La Rue Plc

* Full year underlying operating profit is now anticipated to be around £62m which is above previous expectations.

* Higher level of operating profit has been driven mainly by strong operational outperformance on certain contracts within our currency business

* Taking into account above outperformance in second half of 2015/16 board's expectations for 2016/17 remain unchanged.