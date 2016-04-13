April 13 Halfords Group Plc

* Quarterly group LFL +2.6%, retail LFL +3.1% (note 1), autocentres LFL +1.7%

* Continue to expect group profit before tax for year ended 1 april 2016 to be in range of £78-82m

* Quarterly Halfords group revenue up 3.2 percent

* Quarterly retail revenue up 3.3 percent

* Quarterly autocentres revenue up 2.8 percent

* "We are on track to meet profit expectations for year"

* Adjusting for timing of easter, underlying retail quarterly LFL growth was +1.1%