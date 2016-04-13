April 12 Integrated Device Technology Inc

* IDT issues statement on Schedule 13D filing

* Filings represent first and only information received from this group

* Statement regarding filing by Libin Sun, Liang Xu, Haiping Zhou, Zhibin Lin, Junping Chen, Libin Yang and Nauman Aly

* Have not had any communication whatsoever with any of these parties

* Unaware of any other information to support determination that proposal represents credible bona fide offer to purchase co

* Will evaluate any further information that may be received from group to determine whether genuine, credible offer exists Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)