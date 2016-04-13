April 13 Hella

* Group revenue increased by a good 10 percent in first nine months of current fiscal year to 4.7 billion euros

* Operating group earnings adjusted for one-time effects (adjusted EBIT) increased by about 9 percent to 345 million euros

* Adjusted EBIT margin of 7.4 percent

* Continues to expect that consolidated income for entire fiscal year will see growth in middle to high single-digit range

* Still expects EBIT for entire fiscal year to be lower than level for previous year and is thus keeping with forecast

* Negative impact on income from supplier failure is about 47 million and has been fully posted in earnings for nine month period

