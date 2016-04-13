April 13 Financial Conduct Authority :
* FCA publishes interim report of its investment and
corporate banking market study and a discussion paper on IPO
process
* Finding that while many clients feel well served by
primary capital market services there were also some areas where
improvements could be made to encourage competition
* Has put forward possible remedies for issues identified
and also published a discussion paper on suggested improvements
* "we want to start a discussion on changing sequence of ipo
process"
* Looking for industry to address concerns that league
tables on investment and corporate banking services may be
unreliable
* "analysis in market study has also found evidence that
some banks may seek to reward favoured investor clients"
* "will undertake supervisory work with a targeted group of
banks to better understand how potential conflicts of interests
are managed"