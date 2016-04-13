April 13 Raisio Oyj :

* Raisio to license the Honey Monster brand to Brecks

* License agreement does not have a significant impact on Raisio Group's earnings

* Brecks' product range includes a selection of cereals that company produces at its two UK-based factories

* License agreement will be effective from 1 July and thereafter Brecks will market and sell Honey Monster products in UK Source text for Eikon:

