April 13 CFI Holdings:

* Group chairman, Simplicius J Chihambakwe has retired from the board with immediate effect

* Group CEO Stephen Paradzai Kuipa proceeding on leave pending his retirement on 30 April 2016

* Grace Muradzikwa has been appointed acting group chairman in the interim

* Timothy Nyika and Shingirai N. Chibanguza appointed acting group CEO and deputy group CEO respectively Source text ID: (bit.ly/1Vo8b89) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )