April 13 Aroundtown Property Holdings Plc :

* Aroundtown launches incentivised conversion offer for its 450 million euro ($510.62 million) 3 pct convertible bonds due 2020

* Invites Bondholders to offer up to 65 million of the ordinary shares which would otherwise have been delivered to them upon the conversion of any participating bonds for sale at a price of 4.10 euros per Ordinary Share Source text: bit.ly/1S9oIZt Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8813 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)