April 13 Reiss
* Reiss partners with Warburg Pincus to accelerate UK and
international expansion
* David Reiss will retain a significant investment in the
business and will remain as chairman and CEO.
* An affiliate of Warburg Pincus has entered into an
agreement to acquire a majority stake in the company, valuing
the business at £230 million
* Morgan stanley acted as sole financial advisor to Reiss
Holdings while squire patton boggs acted as legal advisor
* Financo acted as financial advisor to warburg pincus while
freshfields bruckhaus deringer llp acted as legal advisor
