Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
April 13 Prevas AB :
* Launches cost savings program
* Savings programme is expected to be cost neutral in 2016 and give full effect from 2017 with annual savings of at least 20 million Swedish crowns ($2.47 million)
* Program includes, among others, optimization of functions for management, sales and support Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0847 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order