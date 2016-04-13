April 13 (Reuters) -

* Tesco CFO says will continue to work on cutting debt, boosting profit to get investment grade

* Tesco CEO says doesn't see deflation going away

* Tesco CEO says aspiration to grow profit year on year is "absolutely there"

* Tesco CEO sees need to offset investment with further cost cuts, but they will not be as easy as previous steps Further company coverage: (Reporting by London Newsroom)