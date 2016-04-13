UPDATE 2-Recruiter Hays says larger manufacturers hiring again in the UK
* Sees more hiring in UK manufacturing from multinational firms
April 13 (Reuters) -
* Tesco CFO says will continue to work on cutting debt, boosting profit to get investment grade
* Tesco CEO says doesn't see deflation going away
* Tesco CEO says aspiration to grow profit year on year is "absolutely there"
* Tesco CEO sees need to offset investment with further cost cuts, but they will not be as easy as previous steps Further company coverage: (Reporting by London Newsroom)
* Sees more hiring in UK manufacturing from multinational firms
April 13 British recruitment company Hays forecast full-year profit at the top end of market expectations on Thursday after reporting record third-quarter net fees as international hiring offset weakness in the UK market following the Brexit vote.