April 13 China Yida Holding Co
* On April 12, entered into an amended and restated
agreement and plan of merger with China Yida Holding Acquisition
Co
* Parties agreed to amend original merger agreement
principally to change structure of merger
* Amendment states China Yida Holding Acquisition Co will
merge with and into co, with co surviving merger
* Principal shareholders have agreed to vote all of
principal shares in favor of approval and adoption of amended
merger agreement
* Board, based upon unanimous recommendation of a special
committee approved and adopted amended merger agreement - SEC
filing
