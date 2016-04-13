BRIEF-Crown Castle to buy Wilcon for about $600 mln
April 13 Ashford Inc
* Ashford Inc. Stockholders approve combination with Remington
* Proposed transaction is expected to be completed in Q2 of 2016
* Ashford says shareholders representing over 85 pct of outstanding shares voted in favor of combination
* Crown castle announces agreement to acquire wilcon; deal for approximately $600 million
