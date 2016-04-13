April 13 Labat Africa Ltd :

* Has decided not to pursue proposed acquisition, as stated in releases on March 17 and March 23, any further

* Board of Labat believes this decision to be in best interest of Labat shareholders

* Sees headline earnings per share will be lower than profit forecast of 18.82 cents for the year ended august 31

* Determined that it is premature to issue a trading statement against prior comparative period