UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 13 Bricorama SA :
* FY net profit group share 14.9 million euros ($16.8 million) versus 12.7 million euros year ago
* FY current operating profit 30.3 million euros versus 25.8 million euros year ago
* Sees 2016 revenue growth between 3 and 5 pct and operating income from 5 to 10 pct Source text: bit.ly/1SfG0r8 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8870 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.